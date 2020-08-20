BBNaija’s Resident Lord Baelish, Brighto, Vows to Make Praise Cry, Alleges His Fiancée is Over 60 Years

The resident Lord Baelish of the Big Brother Naija Lockdown edition, Brighto has vowed to make fellow housemate, Praise, cry in the coming days.

The sailor revealed this to current head of house and billionaire heir, Kiddwaya, during a late night game of Ludo.

According to Brighto, Praise talks to him rudely and he knows just what to say to get back at the dancer who he revealed is emotional.

While in conversation with Kiddwaya, Brighto who seems to be the keeper of everyone’s secret in the BBN house alleged that Praise told him that his fiancée and mother of his son is sixty-something years old and he is only with the much older woman because of her money.

He further went on to say that he knows making snide remarks in that direction will get to the father of one and likely make him cry. This for him is punishment for the rude way the former talks to him.

Check video below.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

