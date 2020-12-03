BBNaija’s Princess Says She’s Down with Love and Ready for Funding

BBNaija season 3 star, Princess Onyejekwe has confessed that she is done with dating for love and would rather pursue ‘intensive funding’.

The beauty entrepreneur who owns an outlet in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), made the revelation via her Instagram page.

The reason for Princess resorting to this lifestyle change is yet unknown but as it stands, that’s the way she wants it now.

The caption of a stunning picture of herself in a red dress which she posted up, carried the message which reads;

“Can I officially state that I am done dating for love…. I mean I am now only available for self investments/intensive funding. Best regards”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

