BBNaija’s Ozomena Chukwu’s fans are showing out this Christmas season.

The reality star and sports enthusiast was hosted by some of his fans called the ‘Superions’ and was showered with numerous gifts including a cheque of N5 Million.

Ozomema who is one part of ‘Ozone’, coined from his name and that of his love interest while in the BBN house, N Nengi Hampson, has been enjoying numerous gifts from lovers from across the world since exiting the show.

