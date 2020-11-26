BBNaija’s Ozoemena Joseph Chukwu is Now Brand Manager of Juventus Academy in Nigeria

Congratulations to Ozoemena Joseph Chukwu!

The reality TV star has taken to his social media to announce his latest deal: he has been named the brand manager of Juventus Academy in Nigeria.

“Looking forward to this exciting new journey,” said Ozoemena who has always talked about his love and dedication to sports and sports commentary.

Check out his post below:

I’m pleased to announce my new role as the brand manager of Juventus Academy in Nigeria(@JAcademyNigeria). Looking forward to this exciting new journey.#FORZAJUVE pic.twitter.com/ylFVmMCajL — OZOEMENA CHUKWU⭕️ (@ozo_chukwu) November 26, 2020

