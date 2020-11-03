BBNaija’s Ozo and Nengi Spotted Shopping Together on the Island

Former Big Brother Naija housemates, Lockdown edition, Nengi and Ozo have been in each other’s company away from prying eyes.

The duo were caught on camera, shopping at one of the boutiques on the Island and looking cozy while at it.

The duo who are yet to confirm whether there’s a romantic relationship between them, gave their fans reasons to rejoice especially following drama of some other BBNaija couples in the last couple of days.

Recall that Ozo chased Nengi relentlessly during their time of the Big Brother Naija reality TV show even going as far as proposing marriage to the former beauty queen.

Well, from the video which has made its way online, it looks like they may be headed in that direction.

See video below.

