#BBNaija’s Nina Onyenobi Shares Baby Bump Photo, Teases Gender Reveal

Nina Onyenobi can’t wait to share more details about her pregnancy.

The former Big Brother Naija star shared a recent photo showing off her baby bump, and this comes months after she tied the knot with her fiance, Anthony Anoliefo.

Captioning her baby bum clip, she said: “Soon we would be talking about gender reveal,” and added that the clip was taken “like 3 months ago in Nigeria.”

However, fans can’t for the reveal.

See her post below:

