BBNaija’s Nina is ‘Bumping’ and Glowing in New Pregnancy Photos

Nina Chinonso Onyenobi better known as Nina is positively glowing in new pregnancy pictures.

The former BBNaija housemate and beauty entrepreneur shared cute photos of her now ‘huge’ bump referring to herself as a ‘fatty’ in one of the pictures.

The pictures come as a bit of surprise as the former reality TV star has been tight-lipped on issues regarding her relationship and pregnancy.

The light-skinned beauty tied the knot way back in February and is currently in the United States with her husband.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

