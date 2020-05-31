BBNaija’s Nina Celebrates 24th Birthday With Stunning New Photos

Happy birthday to Nina Ivy!

The reality TV star whose real name is Nina Chinonso Onyenobi has just turned 24, and to celebrate this new milestone, she took to her Instagram to post a heartwarming message for herself, and also to share her new photos with her fans.

She wrote in a first post,

It’s my birthday today 💃💃 🎂 🍰 🍷

Dear 23 , you were very good to me , I learnt a lot and a lot happened and above all I came to the conclusion that

the world is my stage and I have played diligently so far , I hope to display a noble and fierce expression of reign in the years to come cheers to a big 24 🥂 and a new chapter of my life

#[email protected] •

In another post, she added:

I’m feeling a Little more diva-ish than usual today . Must be because

It’s My Freaking Birthday

Check her out below:

