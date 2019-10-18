BBNaija’s Nina Breaks Silence After Being Caught in a Love Triangle

Nina Chinonso has finally spoken up after a woman accused her of cheating with her an.

It all started after the Big Brother Naija star shared a photo of herself packing on the PDA with Tony Tosh, with a caption that said: “Don’t wake me up.” But it wasn’t long before an Instagram user, Queen Ireta, alleged that she is in a relationship with Tony.

“Please leave my man alone. You came to Atlanta to sleep with him for $200,” said Ireta, who claimed she’s been dating Tony for three years.”

This stirred a heated reaction on social media, and things took a weird turn when another woman shared new claims that Tony is in a relationship with her friend.

Well, Tony has spoken up, denying these women. “Why claim someone who isn’t claiming you? Get over it. We was and it remains so.”

And Nina stands solidly beside him.

See the posts fro both women and Nina/Tony’s reactions below: