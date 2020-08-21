BBNaija’s Neo and Vee Hold Yet Another Private Pregnancy Discussion as She Tells Neo to Be Scared

BBNaija Housemates and lovers, Victoria Adeyele aka Vee and Neo Akpofure might have a little bundle of joy of the way.

The couple had a private discussion late in the night over Vee’s missing period which is yet to make an appearance since she came into the BBN house.

During the discussion which took place in the kitchen, Vee threatened to f**k up her in-house boyfriend after he made a pregnancy gesture.

She went on to tell a clearly unbothered Neo to be scared but he laughed it off, asking why he should.

Neo went to state that he’s a 26-year-old reality TV star and he has got her. He seemed to note that if it happened, he’ll just have to make a phone call to the parties that matter.

Vee however seemed bothered but replied that “it would come by tomorrow,” despite having being in the house for a little over a month.

The conversation between the lovers got a lot of folks on social media talking especially ardent followers who made known their displeasure for not having an inkling that the couple might have been engaging in unprotected sex as their ‘aggressive cuddling’ if any, was not aired for the viewing public.

See video of the lovebirds’ conversation below.

