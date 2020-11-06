BBNaija’s Neo Akpofure Congratulates Nengi Hampson on Political Appointment in Bayelsa State

It’s another win for former Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemate, Nengi Hampson as she just bagged a political appointment in her home state of Bayelsa.

Her friend and fellow lockdown housemate, Neo Akpofure who escorted her for her homecoming, took to Twitter to congratulate the former beauty queen on becoming a senior special assistant to Governor Duoye Diri.

Neo tweeted;

“Omo my girl oo.. Senior Special Assistant to the Governor and Face of Bayelsa State. Congrats my sister @nenguofficial”.

Congratulations to Nengi Hampson on her new appointment.

