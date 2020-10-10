BBNaija’s Nengi Hampson Signs Management Deal with Play Network Africa

The second runner up of the just concluded BIg Brother Naija Lockdown edition, Nengi Hampson has signed a management deal with Play Network Africa.

The former beauty queen and reality TV star posted the news on her Instagram page as she shared pictures of herself with the CEO of Play Network Africa, Charles Okpaleke.

The Play Network Africa is known for high end luxury representation and the filmmaking business with the remake of old Nollywood classics like Living in Bondage and Rattlesnake.

Nengi Hampson is believed to be currently in South Africa for her first feature film, ‘Nneka The Pretty Serpent’, another remake of a Nollywood classic by Play Network Africa.

Congratulations to Nengi!.

