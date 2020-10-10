BBNaija’s Nengi Hampson Signs Management Deal with Play Network Africa

Tofunmi OluwashinaCelebrityNo Comment on BBNaija’s Nengi Hampson Signs Management Deal with Play Network Africa

The second runner up of the just concluded BIg Brother Naija Lockdown edition, Nengi Hampson has signed a management deal with Play Network Africa.

The former beauty queen and reality TV star posted the news on her Instagram page as she shared pictures of herself with the CEO of Play Network Africa, Charles Okpaleke.

The Play Network Africa is known for  high end luxury representation and the filmmaking business with the remake of old Nollywood classics like Living in Bondage and Rattlesnake.

Nengi Hampson is believed to be currently in South Africa for her first feature film, ‘Nneka The Pretty Serpent’, another remake of a Nollywood classic by Play Network Africa.

Congratulations to Nengi!.

, ,

Related Posts

Rema Lends His Voice to #EndSARS Campaign as He Debuts New Look

October 10, 2020

Erica Nlewedim Hands out Food to #EndSARS Protesters in Lagos

October 10, 2020

Burna Boy Blocks Shade Ladipo on Twitter for Calling Him Selfish

October 10, 2020

About Tofunmi Oluwashina

View all posts by Tofunmi Oluwashina →

Leave a Reply