BBnaija’s Nengi Hampson Reveals Proof of Her Age

Tofunmi OluwashinaCelebrityNo Comment on BBnaija’s Nengi Hampson Reveals Proof of Her Age

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Nengi Hampson shared proof of her age for all the doubting Thomases out there.

The 22-year-old former reality star who just returned from a trip to South Africa posted a photo of her passport on her Instagram page, revealing her age.

This puts to rest the disbelief of many social media folks who dragged Nengi during the BBN show for saying she was 22 years old as a lot of them thought her to be older given that she has participated in a lot of beauty pageants.

Well, here is proof.

, ,

Related Posts

Anambra Governor, Willie Obiano Fires James Nwafo

October 15, 2020

It’s A Boy for Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty

October 15, 2020

Oxlade Reveals His Manager Suffered a Brain Contusion After Being Detained by Police

October 15, 2020

About Tofunmi Oluwashina

View all posts by Tofunmi Oluwashina →

Leave a Reply