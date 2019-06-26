BBNaija’s Miracle Ikechukwu Reveals He’s Now an ‘Instrument-Rated’ Pilot

Miracle Ikechukwu continues to wax stronger.

The winner of the 2018 Big Brother Naija reality TV show has taken to his Instagram to reveal the latest milestone he has achieved at his aviation school.

According to Miracle, he has now been certified ‘instrument-rated’, and this aviation website noted that this certification is “added to a Private Pilot or Commercial Pilot License and refers to the qualifications that a pilot must have in order to fly under Instrument Flight Rules or IFR.”

Miracle added in his post, “A lot of turbulence while en-route but finally landed.. ✈️“Instrument Rated!”😎.. It’s only Your Grace Lord.. Thank🙏🏾 You.. and to everyone who has supported meh thus far, I Appreciate.”

See it below: