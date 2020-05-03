BBNaija’s Mike Edwards, wife expecting their first child

Big Brother Naija 2019 first runner up, Mike Edwards and his wife, Perri Shakes-Drayton are expecting their first child together.

The couple made the announcement on Perry’s Instagram page on which they shared a picture of her baby bump and a video, though they didn’t reveal the sex of the baby.

“I’m pleased to announce WE’RE HAVING A BABY. This is such a beautiful blessing. Me and Mike are excited and can’t wait to meet our offspring.”

Mike Edwards and Perri also announced that they have started a joint Youtube channel, “Mike and Perri” on which they would share more about their first child.

The couple got married in London in June 2019, just before Mike went into the BBNaija reality TV show.

