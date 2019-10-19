BBNaija’s Mike Edwards Signs Management Deal with Empire Mates Entertainment

Mike Edwards has joined the Empire Mates Entertainment (EME) family.

This was revealed on social media by the co-owners Banky W and Tunde Demuren, who welcomed the Big Brother Naija finalist with warm words.

“We are so pleased to announce that @aireyys is now signed to the management division of Empire Mates Entertainment,” they wrote on their Instagram, adding, “We welcome you to our family and cannot wait to do amazing things together. Thank you for trusting us with your brand.”

Mike now joins the likes of Toolz, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, and Adesua Etomi-Wellington, who are all managed by the company.