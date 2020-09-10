BBNaija’s Mike Edwards Shares Beautiful Family Portrait with Wife and Son

And baby makes three! Mike Edwards is so excited to be a first time dad and has taken to his Instagram page to share a family portrait, unveiling his newborn son, Matthew Olaoluwa Edwards to the rest of the world.

The former reality TV star who welcomed his first child with his former Olympian wife, Perri Shakes-Drayton, a little over a week ago, shared the beautiful image that had all three members of the Edwards family.

MIke Edwards captioned the beautiful photo;

“First came love, then came marriage, then came @matthewoedwards.”

