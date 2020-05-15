BBNaija’s Mercy Eke Explains Why Folks Doubt Her Relationship With Ike

ukamaka

Mercy Eke had a lot to say about people who still believe that her relationship with Ike Onyema is simply a stunt.

The reality TV star spoke about this during an Instagram sit-down, in which she talked, among other things, about their relationship, her concern for folks who don’t believe in them, and more.

“People still doubt it because it is too real [and] because they don’t believe something they don’t know; they don’t believe our kind of relationship, love, whatever it may be,” she said.

“They don’t believe that someone like me can be with someone Ike can be in love,” she continued, adding, “we are not trying to prove a point.”

Watch her here.

