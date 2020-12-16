BBNaija’s Lucy Edet Puts Ex-manager on Blast on Instagram Live

Lucy Edet promised the call out her former management team and she has delivered on that.

The BBNaija lockdown resident ‘Indaboski’ took to Instagram live to call out, Victoria, whom she said has locked her out of jr Instagram account.

Lucy Edet streamed her phone call with a unknown person live on the media sharing app, stating that she had been trying to reach her former manager but the latter wasn’t picking up.

She disclosed that Victoria had opened her an Instagram account for her while she was in the BBN house and has been changing the password to prevent her from accessing the account.

Over the telephone, Lucy disclosed that there was a contract but she was yet to sign and she had three copies of it stashed somewhere in her wardrobe.

She also accused this Victoria of overcharging brands she works without her knowledge, sending her PA to insult her amongst others.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

