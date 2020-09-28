BBNaija’s Lucy Edet Publicly Pleads With Erica Nlewedim: “I Just Wanna Talk”

Lucy Edet is so over the toxic atmosphere that has ruined the fun of the Big Brother Naija reality TV show for many people, and now wants to make peace with Erica Nlewedim.

Right after she got evicted on the same day Erica was disqualified, Lucy granted an interview in which she confessed with being one of the people who messed with Erica’s mind in the house.

Lucy 🙆🙆😂 how can you say that to Erica😫 Lucy shouted!! have you met Nengi?! 😂😂 #BBNaijia #NengiStaysWinning pic.twitter.com/5BmUa4g4oK — favour chioma (@AubuikeF) September 9, 2020

Erica’s fans, the Elites, have not been merciful to Lucy ever since she left the show–they incessantly trolled her, were accused of being the ones who hacked her account, prompting Lucy to explain over and over that she never meant any ill toward Erica in the house.

Now, Lucy wants to move on. “Erica babes. I miss you. Please find me. I just wanna talk,” she wrote in a note posted on her Instagram Story.

See it below:

