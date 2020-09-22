BBNaija’s Lucy Edet isn’t Down for People Telling Her How to Live Her Life

BBNaija’s Lucy Edet is not interested in anyone’s opinion especially when it isn’t making her money.

The aspiring restauranteur whose exit from the reality TV show will go down as one of the most iconic ones ever, took to Twitter to set folks straight.

Lucy who said she’s keeping up with her grilling business, specifically her signature bole and fish took to the micro blogging app to say;

“Please, if you slide into my DM, let it be business, thank you. I appreciate all the advice and opinions on how I should live, behave, and what not, but I am too certain you won’t keep the same energy if I came to you to do same, so stop it.”

