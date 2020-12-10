BBNaija’s Lucy Blows Hot on Twitter, Reveals She’s Fired Her Management

For a few days now, Lucy Edet of Big Brother Naija Lockdown fame, has been blowing hot on Twitter regarding wrongs done to her.

The Grill expert took to the micro blogging app to let a few things off her chest as she clarified that her rant was geared towards her management whom she has now parted ways with and not ex-housemates as many people thought.

In a series of tweets, Lucy stated that she spotted bullsh*t right away and nagged about it severally but nothing was done. She disposed that she will be returning to her kind of ‘bad’ which does not take nonsense from anyone.

Read tweets below.

I want to go back to being the bad person I've always been. Some people don't deserve good. — Lucy (@LucianaEdet) December 8, 2020

I was never unstable.. I just saw shit not working and spotted it from a million miles, nagged about it for the longest time hoping for change that never came.. — Lucy (@LucianaEdet) December 8, 2020

When you're my kind of bad, you just don't take shit from people and they can't walk all over you, being nice and trying to follow peace with all men isn't working.. I need shit done and in time, or clear road. — Lucy (@LucianaEdet) December 8, 2020

You'll be doing things and considering people's feelings and they'll be acting like demigods… Alaye please… You have the connects, I get it.. All these years I survived…30 damn years… I can do a few more on my own…just take your hands of the reigns.. — Lucy (@LucianaEdet) December 8, 2020

I've been upset for a long time now, just been holding back so I'll have my good name.. But fuck it… You want numbers so badly, you’re about to get it. — Lucy (@LucianaEdet) December 8, 2020

There are those who can see through bullshit, they should be protected at all cost. — Lucy (@LucianaEdet) December 9, 2020

You don't talk and same people tell you why didn't you speak sooner so you could be helped.. For starters, it's about my brand, not my Co-housemates. — Lucy (@LucianaEdet) December 9, 2020

I know that many are used to everything being about clout, but I can assure you, this isn't one of those cases.. There is actual fire on the mountain and I've sat still for too long, because if you talk, you're told others have issues and hide it why are you the one shouting — Lucy (@LucianaEdet) December 9, 2020

Good morning people, so before an army will be sent to throll me, let me just say I'm offline and will be for a while. I don't have a management any longer, if you have business intentions, please send an email. Thanks. — Lucy (@LucianaEdet) December 10, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

