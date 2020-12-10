BBNaija’s Lucy Blows Hot on Twitter, Reveals She’s Fired Her Management

For a few days now, Lucy Edet of Big Brother Naija Lockdown fame, has been blowing hot on Twitter regarding wrongs done to her.

The Grill expert took to the micro blogging app to let a few things off her chest as she clarified that her rant was geared towards her management whom she has now parted ways with and not ex-housemates as many people thought.

In a series of tweets, Lucy stated that she spotted bullsh*t right away and nagged about it severally but nothing was done. She disposed that she will be returning to her kind of ‘bad’ which does not take nonsense from anyone.

Read tweets below.

