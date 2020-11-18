BBNaija’s Lilo Aderogba is Tired of the Compasrism

BBNaija lockdown housemate, Lilo Aderogba is tired of the comparison by all and sundry among the housemates especially in terms of their looks.

The dietician and businesswoman took to her Twitter account to state this, noting that every single person is beautiful in their own way as there is no one standard of beauty.

Lilo Aderogba tweeted;

“Enough with the beauty comparism, everyone is beautiful in their own way”.

Enough with the beauty comparism, everyone is beautiful in their own way. — Lilo Aderogba 🌺🌺🌺 (@Liloaderogba) November 17, 2020

So can folks quit this already?

