BBNaija’s Laycon Reveals His Genotype as SC

During late night conversations in the Big Brother Naija house on Tuesday, September 22, one of the five finalists, Laycon, revealed his genotype to be Sickle Haemoglobin-C, a slightly milder form of sickle cell anaemia.

The rapper who has enjoyed massive support from a teeming fanbase in the course of the 2020 lockdown edition of the show, told fellow housemates, Vee, Neo, Nengi and Dorathy that he does not like sharing that particular detail about himself because people automatically assume him to be sick.

In the course of the gist, Laycon stated that his condition is quite dormant as he was always a healthy kid. He added that he didn’t find out about his genotype until 2012 when he had to undergo medical tests on getting admission to the university of Lagos.

Many reactions have trailed this revealation, especially on Twitter where there is fan war between Laycon’s fanbase and that of disqualified housemate, Erica, who bodyshamed him during her time on the show.

See video below.

