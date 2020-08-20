BBNaija’s Laycon, Nengi, Erica dominate Google search

As the fifth season of reality TV Show Big Brother Naija gathers steam, some of the housemates have proved to be big hits on the internet.

The show continues to be a big hit not just in Nigeria, but beyond with internet searches on the housemates and recaps on the goings-on in the house.

So far, Laycon, Nengi, and Erica have been the most sought after on search engines, followed by Ka3na, Dorathy, and Kiddwaya.

Budding musician Laycon’s appearance on Big Brother Naija has increased interest in his musical output, with “laycon songs” the second most-searched term related to his name (after “Laycon” itself).

The next most popular Laycon-related term is “laycon bbnaija biography”, variations of which appear on all the contestants’ top searches.

On 22-year-old entrepreneur Nengi, one of the notable searches is “nengi and ozo”, following the pair’s on-screen romance.

Similarly, the chemistry between 26-year-old actress and model Erica and self-employed Kiddwaya saw “kiddwaya and erica” emerge as one of her top search terms.

And while Laycon may have generated the most search traffic overall, Erica saw the biggest search spike.

Interestingly, Kiddwaya spiked at the same time, and this may not be unconnected to their simmering on-screen romance.

