The blessings keep pouring in for BBnaija Lockdown Winner, Laycon and his fellow housemate, Neo as they just inked a massive endorsement deal with Orijin Nigeria.

The duo who have remained close friends since leaving the Big Brother Naija house, are the newest faces for the beverage brand.

Orijin Nigeria, producers of Orijin bitters and Zero Orijin, shared the news of its latest ambassadors via its official Instagram handle.

