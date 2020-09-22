BBNaija’s Koko Lists Attributes that Make Her Body Perfect in New Video

BBNaija’s Koko of Koko by Khloe has revealed she has gotten her perfect body and went on to list the attributes that make this so in a new video.

The fashion entrepreneur who confirmed she underwent plastic surgery to get her desired figure after shopping in the children section of clothing stores for years, shared this via social media.

In the video, a very happy Koko can be heard saying;

“So now I have gotten my perfect body shape. Collar bone (she demonstrated with a thumbs up), boobs, full, waist, snatched, arse, fat, hips, legit, face, chubby,” she said smiling to the camera.

And there you go with the attributes that make up Koko’s perfect body.

