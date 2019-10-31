BBNaija’s Kimoprah Shuts own Claims that She’s Engaged to Jeff

Kimoprah has taken to her social media to shut down the news making rounds that she is now engaged.

The rumour started yesterday after her Big Brother Naija colleague Jeff posted a photo featuring the both of them, with a suggestive caption that said, “They are all surprised that she said yes.”

This stirred claims that the colleagues are engaged to marry, but Kimoprah has now shut it done. “I am still single,” she said, adding that she is also “searching.”

See the video below:

Guys!!! Kim Oprah is still single🕺🕺 Can I survive without two kidneys? I'm selling the left one for Esther, will sell the right for Kim😩#bbnaija pic.twitter.com/IEAXkWJygm — A📺 (@Activity_ontv) October 30, 2019