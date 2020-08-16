#BBNaija’s Kiddwaya Breaks the Internet With His Peculiar Dance Moves

Kiddwaya had a lot of fun last night at the Saturday Night party at the Big Brother Naija house, and now everyone can’t stop talking about how he danced.

The contestant who caught many people’s attention because of his relationship with Erica, clearly has little rhythm, and so dances off-tune. However, he doesn’t let this shortcoming stop him from having fun on the dance floor–which is why many people love him for him.

Check out his videos and what folks said about him:

