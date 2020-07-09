BBNaija’s Khloe Reveals That She Hates Men

BBNaija’s Oluwasbusayo Abiri aka Khloe is revealing a side of herself many of us didn’t realise.

The former reality TV star and fashion entrepreneur shared that she is a misandrist i.e. she hates men.

It is quite unclear what brought about this new assertion from the 26-year-old as a few days ago, she bestowed the status of “national cake’ on Ghanaian actor, Mawuli Gavor following revelations of his involvement with the Diane/Elozonam relationship.

Khloe shared her new world view on social media but didn’t give details on how it came about

“In general, I hate men”, she wrote.

We hope the ‘Double Wahala’ star is fine and this is just a one-off declaration.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

