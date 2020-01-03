BBNaija’s Khloe Explains What She Wants in a Man: Watch

Khloe has never been one to shy away from speaking her mind, and the former Big Brother Naija star has taken to her social media to let you all know what she wants in a man.

In the viral post, the reality TV star addressed all the men who have been reaching out, asking to go on a date with her: “make sure you are rich enough to take care of yourself and to take care of me,” she began.

She continued, “Call me a gold-digger [but] I love good life, a baby girl life. I need someone to spoil me with all those Fendi and Prada. I need somebody to buy me a house. So, if you know you can’t take care of yourself and myself, this 2020 just keep moving.”

And she said a lot more.

See the video that got folks talking below:

Ex-BBnaija housemates Khloe List her Dream man Expectations pic.twitter.com/QFaIdBWOUK — DemiThaCreator™ 👼 (@demithacreator) January 1, 2020