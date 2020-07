Oluwabusayomi Abiri aka Khloe of Big Brother Naija, Double Wahala, season has changed up her looks and we love it!

The former reality TV star and fashion designer, debuted her new look; cropped blonde hair on her Instagram and it’s fire.

Khloe who is at the helm of affairs at the Koko by Khloe clothing line, showed off her new look with the caption , ” This is my current MOOD. New hair, who day???

Share this: Twitter

Facebook