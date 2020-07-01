BBNaija’s Khloe Bestows National Cake Status on Mawuli Gavor Following Messy Diane and Elozonam’s Drama

Oluwabusayo Abiri aka Khloe of BBNaija, ‘Double Wahala’ edition, has bestowed the grand title of national cake on Ghanaian actor, Mawuli Gavor.

The fashion entrepreneur in reaction to the brouhaha between former BBN ‘Pepper Dem’ housemates, Elozonam and Diane, stated this via her Snapchat account.

The details of Diane and Elozonam’s relationship came to light on Monday and Tuesday’s episode of the reunion show, where Elozonam revealed that Diane was flirting with the the ‘Ghanaian Jollof’ right in his presence and supposedly wanted a serious relationship with him. This didn’t bode down well with the content creator and voice-over artist.

Khloe however chose to revel in the actor’s ripped muscles and washboard abs as her contribution to the conversation of ‘MG’ being the reason for the failed ‘Dialo’ relationship, thus,  conferring with the national cake status.

“If you know, you know. MG, it’s a national cake thingy, MG to the world”, she wrote

 

