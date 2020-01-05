BBNaija’s Khafi Kareem Share Details of Her Engagement in New Diary Session Vlog

Congratulations again to Khafi Kareem and her beau Gedoni!

The Big Brother Naija reality TV star has shared a new Diary Session vlog in which she catalogued the events leading to her engagement to Gedoni during their trip to Cape Verde, and how this affected the end of 2019 for her.

This heartwarming development came after their tenuous relationship in the BBNaija house, thanks to actress Venita Akpofure who almost triggered a love triangle. Which is why fans are super glad for Gedoni and Khafi.

Check out her video below!