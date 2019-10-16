BBNaija’s Khafi Kareem Reveals Her New Management Team

Congratulations to Khafi!

The Big Brother Naija star has taken to her Instagram to reveal she has now signed a major management deal with the top talent company, The Temple Management Company, whose sister company has the likes of Bisola, Iyanya, Jeff Akoh, DJ Jimmy Jatt, 9ice, and other acts, in their roaster.

“Guys, I can finally break my silence!! I am so pleased to announce that I have joined @thetemplecompany family!!! When I say that every dream is valid, I truly believe it and I believe it for all of us!! The sky isn’t the limit, it’s the starting point!!” said Khafi in her post.

And the Temple Management Company also made an announcement via their official Instagram page, saying, “We are delighted to welcome @acupofkhafi to the Temple family. Khafi is a warm cup of fun, energy and talent. Watch this space for more big announcements! #Khafinators!!! Mount up #BeTheMovement.”