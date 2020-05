Khafi Kareem has chosen to promote Lupita Nyong’o children’s book, Sulwe, in this episode of her new vlog, “Storytime for Kids.”

The Big Brother Naija star read the smash hit book which follows the journey of a girl (inspired by Lupita herself), whose skin is darker than everyone in her family and everyone at school. This child wants to be seen as beautiful, too, like her mother and sister, and so goes on a magical journey that changes the way she perceives herself.

Watch the vlog below:

