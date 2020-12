Kaisha Umaru of BBNaija fame is a proud property owner courtesy her mother.

The reality TV star and skincare guru shared a video on her Instagram page where her mum surprised her with two and a half plots of land in the mum’s native town on Orlu Umuaka, Imo State.

Kaisha noted that her mother even promised to help develop the property but she declined that offer, telling her that she would be the one to build a palatial mansion on it herself.

