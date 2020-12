Self acclaimed #BossLady and former Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemate, Ka3na Jones finally met music maverick, Don Jazzy and was awed.

The fashion designer shared a video of her meet with the record label executive and could not resist going on her knees upon seeing him.

Ka3na Jones insisted that she was not going to take off the outfit she met Don Jazzy in as they gisted and took pictures together.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook