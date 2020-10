BBNaija’s Ka3na has acquired for herself a multi-million naira mansion.

The self-acclaimed boss lady took to her Instagram page to share a picture of the riveting property located somewhere in Lagos.

The one stoey-building features a white exterior, black wrought iron gates and ample space in the compound.

She captioned the picture,

“Feels much like home now having a my Lila @miss.jones.13 with me. Who wants to have a tour of my home??”

