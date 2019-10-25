BBNaija’s Ike Walks the Runway at Lagos Fashion Week

Ike Onyema is now a fashion model.
Yesterday, the Big Brother 2019 star made his runway debut at the ongoing Lagos Fashion Week 2019, for Nigerian designer Ili.
The reality TV star proved he is not new to this fashion business, and fans could be seen applauding him from the front rows.
Check out the video below:
View this post on Instagram
Ike's fans and Merike shippers, this one's for you! @iam_ikeonyema walking the runway @lagosfashionweekofficial for @ili.official. For more, visit @bellanaijastyle www.bellanaijastyle.com www.bellanaija.com/style #BellaNaija #LagosFashionWeek #LagosFashionWeek2019 #LFWNG19 #LFW #LFW19 #BNStyleLFW19 #BNStyleLFW2019 bellanaija.com