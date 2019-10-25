#BBNaija’s Ike Walks the Runway at Lagos Fashion Week

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on #BBNaija’s Ike Walks the Runway at Lagos Fashion Week

Ike Onyema is now a fashion model.

Yesterday, the Big Brother 2019 star made his runway debut at the ongoing Lagos Fashion Week 2019, for Nigerian designer Ili

The reality TV star proved he is not new to this fashion business, and fans could be seen applauding him from the front rows.

Check out the video below:

Related Posts

Secret Service Reportedly Visited Eminem Over Anti-Trump Lyrics

October 25, 2019
Wendy williams

Wendy Williams Accuses Estranged Husband of Banning Tyrese From Her Show

October 24, 2019

AKA Challenges Burna Boy to a Fight, Says He Wants to ‘See This Man Put His Hands on Me’

October 24, 2019

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *