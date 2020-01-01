BBNaija’s Ike Onyema Set to Launch New Reality TV Show “Ike Everyday”

Ike Onyema has taken to his Instagram to tease the trailer for his upcoming reality TV show, Ike Everyday, in which he will share with fans details of his daily activities.

He wrote:

A Lifestyle reality show, on Ex bbnaija housemate Ikechukwu Onyema. 2019 has been an interesting year, a truly life transforming one. As the world prepares to step into a new year, a new decade, it comes without saying there would be new and even more interesting things to come. Consequently, I present to you, the teaser to my forth coming lifestyle reality show. #ikegang #bbnaija #ikeego #IkeEveryday #ikegang #BBNaija… Produced and directed by @otunjama3.

Episodes will launch on a soon to be announced date in January.

Stay tuned … Enjoy!