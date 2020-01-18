BBNaija’s Ike Onyema Lands Endorsement Deal With PTRlifestyle

Congratulations to Ike Onyema!

According to Bellanaija, the reality TV star has been unveiled as the ambassador for PTRlifestyle Group, the owners of Kabaal Nightclub and Skyfall Oceanfront Club.

This was confirmed by the company’s brand manager, Wunmi Eruaga, who said that at an ambassador, Ike will highlight PTRlifestyle‘s premium spots, Kabaal Nightclub and Skyfall Oceanfront Club as his choice hang out places.

The CEO of PTRlifestyle Group, Dapo Aderele, further welcomed Ike as part of the PTRlifestyle family. “We chose Ike because he comes across as an individual who and loves to enjoy and celebrate life. His innate sense of style and intuitive way of self-expression is in line with our ethos as a premium lifestyle brand. I assure him that he will really enjoy his time with us. I also believe in the synergy between both brands,” he said.

