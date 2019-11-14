#BBNaija’s Ike Onyema and Kimoprah Join Play Management Africa Family

ukamakaLifeStyleNo Comment on #BBNaija’s Ike Onyema and Kimoprah Join Play Management Africa Family

Congratulations to Ike Onyema and Kimoprah!

The Big Brother Naija stars took to their social media yesterday to reveal that they are now signed a management deal with Play Management Africa.

About the deal, the management company said:

“Play Management Africa is pleased to welcome @iam_ikeonyema and @kimoprah to the family. With us, your immense potential is sure to be realised. We look forward to working with you and offering you the best representation across Africa. Get ready cause we’ll be working hard and playing hard.”

See the posts below:

 

,

Related Posts

Over 30 African Superstars to Thrill Fans at the 6th AFRIMA Music Village

November 14, 2019
Burna Boy

The African Giant, Burna Boy Joins The Flytime Music Festival’s Artist Line-up

November 13, 2019

Rhythm Events & Brunch Event Press Release and Photos

November 13, 2019

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *