BBNaija’s Ike Onyema and Kimoprah Join Play Management Africa Family

Congratulations to Ike Onyema and Kimoprah!

The Big Brother Naija stars took to their social media yesterday to reveal that they are now signed a management deal with Play Management Africa.

About the deal, the management company said:

“Play Management Africa is pleased to welcome @iam_ikeonyema and @kimoprah to the family. With us, your immense potential is sure to be realised. We look forward to working with you and offering you the best representation across Africa. Get ready cause we’ll be working hard and playing hard.”

See the posts below: