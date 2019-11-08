BBNaija’s Ike bags endorsement deal [Photos]

Ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, Ike Onyema, has signed his first endorsement deal since leaving the house.

An elated Ike took to his Instagram page to make the official announcement as he becomes a brand ambassador for Nigeria’s Leading Fashion brand and one of BBNaija 2019 sponsors, Hypes and Steams.

He wrote:

“KING•I just got endorsed to an international brand. I am glad to be a part of a structure that is test and trusted @hypeandsteamng ——-From @hypeandsteamng

“We’re thrilled to officially welcome @iam_ikeonyema to the Hypeandsteam family!🌟🌟🌟 This is just the beginning of more amazing news, high street fashion styles, deals and promos from your favorite fashion brand so, be on the lookout 😉💥

The firm, Hypeandsteam Nigeria also took to their Instagram page to unveil Ike as their latest ambassador, they wrote:

“We’re thrilled to officially welcome @iam_ikeonyema to the Hypeandsteam family!🌟🌟🌟

This is just the beginning of more amazing news, high street fashion styles, deals and promos from your favorite fashion brand so, be on the lookout 😉💥

Check out more photos from the signing below…

 

