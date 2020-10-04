BBNaija’s Ifu Enada Laments About Relatives with Entitlement Mentality

It looks like BBNaija’s Ifu Enada is really going through it and has taken to social media to vent.
The former reality TV star cum businesswoman took to her Instagram page to lament about relatives who have tagged her wicked because she refuses to share money.
She spoke in particular about a relative whom she offered a job but declined it despite the offer coming with accommodation, feeding and twice her current pay.
Ifu Enada went in to note that this person continues to beg for money from her and her parents and what drives her mad the most about the arrangement is the sense of urgency that comes with her message anytime she begs.
The hair and beauty guru also shared heartbreaking news about 3 out of 4 staff members she employed for her salon who have refused to pick her calls and resume work since Covid-19.
Ifu revelaed that she paid for training for these lots, offered them salaries while they were yet to start working and even provided accommodation.
View this post on Instagram
Pls Read and advice because I'm just weak. I just got of the phone with my darling friend @officialryannejohn and she asked me when I'm launching my Salon/Store because she knows the work put in there. The place was a rickety 5bedroom bungalow I tore down (some parts) and rebuilt, I even built a lounge outside and made accommodation for Staff Quarters. __ I went as far as buying mosquito tent beds for the Stylists, because I was thinking of days they might be careless and let mosquitoes into the Staff Quarters…so they won't feel uncomfortable at night. I even bought one of them a brand new Android; phone first week of training – upgraded her from torchlight to Android so she could be more productive… _____ I think being good in this life might actually be a bad thing. __ I spent millions there. My parents are actually mad at me because they feel I was too extra. _____ I'm just weak my people. Sometimes e go be like day person no dey work because e no dey show, but na person work hard pass. _____ I'm very weak right now. Hmmmm