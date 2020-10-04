BBNaija’s Ifu Enada Laments About Relatives with Entitlement Mentality

It looks like BBNaija’s Ifu Enada is really going through it and has taken to social media to vent.

The former reality TV star cum businesswoman took to her Instagram page to lament about relatives who have tagged her wicked because she refuses to share money.

She spoke in particular about a relative whom she offered a job but declined it despite the offer coming with accommodation, feeding and twice her current pay.

Ifu Enada went in to note that this person continues to beg for money from her and her parents and what drives her mad the most about the arrangement is the sense of urgency that comes with her message anytime she begs.

The hair and beauty guru also shared heartbreaking news about 3 out of 4 staff members she employed for her salon who have refused to pick her calls and resume work since Covid-19.

Ifu revelaed that she paid for training for these lots, offered them salaries while they were yet to start working and even provided accommodation.

