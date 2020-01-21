BBNaija’s Gedoni Unveiled as Special Assistant to Cross Rivers Governor

Congratulations to Gedoni!

The Big Brother Naija star whose real name is Gedoni Ekpata has been revealed as the Special Assistant on Garment Factory and Branding to the Governor of Cross River State, Ben Ayade.

This exciting news was shared by his partner, fellow Big Brother Naija star Khafi Kareem, who took to her Instagram to celebrate the news, saying, “All we do is WHAT…? Congratulations baby!”

The news was also confirmed by HitFm Calabar in post in which they said, “@gedoni has been appointed as the special assistant to Governor Ben Ayade on Garment Factory and Branding”.

See Khafi’s post below: