BBNaija’s Frodd Shares Throwback Pictures of his ‘Nwa Boy’ Days

Tofunmi OluwashinaCelebrityNo Comment on BBNaija’s Frodd Shares Throwback Pictures of his ‘Nwa Boy’ Days

BBNaija’s Frodd from the ‘Pepper Dem’ season has shared throwback pictures from his apprenticeship days in Aba.

The former reality TV star posted the pictures on Instagram alongside a caption about the days of humble beginnings and the journey to becoming a billionaire.

In the post, Frodd revealed that he had to serve a family friend’s son as a ‘Nwa Boy’ for 2 years before going on to own the biggest cosmetic warehouse in CEM  Market, Aba.

He finished off with a life lesson on being goal oriented and never being too proud to be a servant because to become a boss, you have to rise through the ranks.

, ,

Related Posts

D’banj and Seyitan Babatayo Reach an Out of Court Settlement in Rape Case

July 24, 2020

Don Jazzy is Heartbroken Over State of the Nation Mirrored by NDDC Probe

July 24, 2020

‘The True Measure of a Man is What He Does with His Power’, DJ Big N Urges Celebrities to Speak Against Bad Governance

July 24, 2020

About Tofunmi Oluwashina

View all posts by Tofunmi Oluwashina →

Leave a Reply