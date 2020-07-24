BBNaija’s Frodd Shares Throwback Pictures of his ‘Nwa Boy’ Days

BBNaija’s Frodd from the ‘Pepper Dem’ season has shared throwback pictures from his apprenticeship days in Aba.
The former reality TV star posted the pictures on Instagram alongside a caption about the days of humble beginnings and the journey to becoming a billionaire.
In the post, Frodd revealed that he had to serve a family friend’s son as a ‘Nwa Boy’ for 2 years before going on to own the biggest cosmetic warehouse in CEM Market, Aba.
He finished off with a life lesson on being goal oriented and never being too proud to be a servant because to become a boss, you have to rise through the ranks.
