Former Big Brother Naija housemate, ‘Pepper Dem’ edition, Frodd just revealed that he was robbed and his car vandalised.

The former reality TV star and upcoming actor, shared the video on his Instagram page, showing his Lexus car in a terrible state.

Valuable car parts like his music system was taken away as well as car windows smashed without remorse.

Frodd who seems heartbroken by this turn of events wrote;

“Lord help me. This is inhumane”.

