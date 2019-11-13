BBNaija’s Frodd Counts His Blessings in Dubai

Frodd is thankful.

The Big Brother Naija finalist has taken to his Instagram to share photos of himself in Dubai, with a caption in which he detailed his struggles before joining the reality TV show, how he had considered fleeing abroad. Now things are working out for good.

He said:

After several attempts to flee my motherland NIGERIA . Swindled by many scammers called travel agents , I gave up hope . I made my way into the cooperate market in the big heart of Lagos State 🌎. After 4 years , I became fed up again.

I attempted to leave the country again, nothing mattered to me as long as I leave Naija but this time to come and hustle in DUBAI from the Sale proceeds of my 2003 Toyota Avalon which should be my BTA.

You see God ! I don’t joke with him! Look at me today , I am in Dubai on an all expense paid vacation .. Why will I not serve God Forever ?