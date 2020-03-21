BBNaija’s Diane Russet opens up on past challenges and ‘hating God’

Big Brother Naija reality TV star Diane Russet has opened up on her life before and after the television reality show, with some startling revelations.

Speaking in an exclusive conversation, the rising socialite indicated that she once ‘hated’ God due to the difficult times she had to go through following the demise of her father.

According to her, it was really difficult for her to pray and dealing with the major setbacks in her life including her education made her think God had abandoned her.

She said;

“My mother’s prayers have been working for me. I didn’t know that the love I’m getting was going to be so overwhelming and I’m surprised about everything.

“I remember crying more than I prayed. I remember questioning God and for a couple of years, I hated God if that makes any sense.

“It was difficult for me to get back to where I was with God because I struggled to pray. You know, I lost my dad.

“School wasn’t going fine and I had a lot of setbacks.

“But looking at things now, I feel that I had to have gone through that phase to be where I am today.

“That’s why I appreciate things now and I won’t trade my journey so far for anything now.

“My mum has been really supportive because she believes in me.

“She understands why I’m passionate about my career and has never complained that I’m overdoing things.

“It’s been all positive vibes from her and even people in the northern part of the country (where I come from) have been very supportive, to my surprise.”

Speaking on her relationship with other ex-housemates, Diane Russet said,

“I am friends with all the housemates; together, we are a ‘vibe’.

“We act like brothers and sisters and care for one another.

“I personally have a genuine love for all the ex-housemates.

“All that happened at my birthday bash was just us having fun as we had always done while in the house.”

“I found a sister I never had in Mercy Eke.

“Initially, I didn’t think I would be close to her but I can’t help loving her; she’s really a nice person.

“She pushes and inspires me to do things that I didn’t know I could do.”